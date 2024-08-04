Tales of the Walking Dead: When zombies are the least of your worries | The Haunted Column

Tales of the Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama anthology television series created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell. The series offers a fun and fresh take on the zombie genre. Let's quickly dive into the first three episodes of this anthology series.

Episode 1: Evie / Joe

Directed by Ron Underwood and starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews, this episode tells the story of Joe and Evie, two vastly different individuals on a quest to find their loved ones in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world. While you'd expect them to be terrified of the walking dead, it's not that the zombies aren't dangerous—they are. However, it seems people have adjusted to their presence. Joe and Evie, at least, aren't afraid of the zombies. What truly scares them is their own humanity and the fear of being left alone forever. Joe is determined but sceptical about a better tomorrow, while Evie is impractical, always looking for the positives. Initially, they don't get along well, but soon they realize they need to make the most of their situation.

Episode 2: Blair / Gina

This episode is a delightful mix of fun and chaos. Starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell, it features two feuding office employees at an insurance company, receptionist Gina and her boss Blair, who find themselves caught in a time loop at the beginning of the apocalypse. They must work together to save their loved ones and escape Atlanta. The two women are polar opposites—one loud, outgoing, and bossy, the other timid yet brave and seemingly on a mission. With each loop, the situation gets funnier, but we also get to understand these two women on a deeper level.

Episode 3: Dee

This episode is more intense compared to the first two. It follows Alpha, then known as 'Dee', who tries to protect her daughter Lydia on the community steamboat they live on post-apocalypse. Dee grows jealous of another resident, Brooke, whom Lydia seems to like and trust more. Dee is an intriguing character; she understands the dangers of zombies and is confident in her skills, believing she's the only one who can save her 9-year-old daughter from the perils of their world. Ruthless and unremorseful, she’s ready to kill to ensure their survival. Lydia, however, disapproves of her mother's methods and becomes distant, but Dee remains unwavering in her determination to survive.