RT-PCR test: Private labs in Kerala are fleecing you!

Thiruvananthapuram: Conducting an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at a private lab in Kerala would burn a big hole in your pocket. In fact, Kerala is among the states charging the highest amounts for the test, with the rates in some labs double that in other areas of the country. However, state government labs carry out the test free of cost.

The official fixed rate for RT-PCR test in private labs in Kerala is Rs 2,100. The figure was Rs 2,750 till October, when the government intervened and reduced the rate. Several other states slashed the rate further and neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh now charge much less than Kerala.

Incidentally, Kerala has made the RT-PCR test mandatory to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala from December 26.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central Health Ministry to fix Rs 400 as the uniform rate across the country to conduct the test. This was based on a petition filed before the court complaining that many states were charging exorbitant rates for RT-PCR even after the Central Government had issued a directive to regulate the amount. The petition also pointed out that the kit for RT-PCR was available for a mere Rs 200.

The rates for RT-PCR in various states

Odisha - Rs 400

Maharashtra - Rs 700

Uttar Pradesh - Rs 700

Delhi - Rs 800

Uttarakhand - Rs 850

Telangana - Rs 850

Karnataka - Rs 1200

Rajasthan - Rs 1200

Tamil Nadu - Rs 1500

West Bengal - Rs 1500

Gujarat - Rs 1500

Andhra Pradesh - Rs 1600

Kerala - Rs 2100