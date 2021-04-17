Malayalam
Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad, paves way for his release from jail

PTI
Published: April 17, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail.

The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.

 

