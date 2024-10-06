RG Kar case: Junior doctors begin ‘fast unto death’ as govt fails to fulfil demands

Kolkata: Junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital began a fast unto death on Saturday, protesting the rape and murder of a colleague and claiming the West Bengal government failed to meet their demands. They had started a sit-in at Kolkata's Dorina Crossing on Friday, giving a 24-hour deadline just days before Durga Puja, reported PTI.



"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death, which will continue till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues are holding the fast," a junior doctor said. "We joined duty last night but will not eat anything," he said, adding that at present six junior doctors were sitting on fast.

The six doctors who were sitting on the fast were identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM's Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said. "We have the support of the people, and that is the reason we are not scared of any sort of hindrances by the administration. We will continue our hunger strike until our demands are met," he added.

A large number of common people and a few celebrities were present at the protest site in the evening. The junior doctors had on Friday night called off their 'total cease work', which had crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals. Earlier on Saturday, the medics alleged the police were not allowing them to set up the dais.

Kolkata Police had denied the junior doctors' request for permission for the sit-in, stating that the road witnesses heavy traffic flow. The protesting doctors had also alleged that they were baton-charged by the police on Friday night. Promising "necessary action", Kolkata Police in an e-mail asked them to identify the police personnel involved and lodge a complaint.

"With reference to the allegation of physical assault, the matter is being enquired. However, you are requested to direct the doctor/person who has allegedly been assaulted to lodge a formal complaint at the concerned Police Station, necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law," the mail said.

The protesters emphasised that securing justice for the deceased woman medic remains their foremost priority.

Among the other nine demands, they called for the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, as well as accountability for the alleged administrative incompetence and corruption within the Health Department. Other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

Furthermore, they are advocating increased police protection in hospitals, the recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and the swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government of looking into their demands.