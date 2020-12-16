{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala local body poll results: LDF beaten in Minister KT Jaleel's ward in Valanchery municipality

Kerala local body poll results
Officials applying hand sanitizer at a counting centre in Angamaly, Ernakulam. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
The counting of votes polled in the local body elections held in three phases in Kerala began at 244 centres across the state on Wednesday at 8am.

The LDF won 5 seats in Varkala, Pala, Ottapalam and Bathery municipalities and the UDF won four seats in Paravur, Mukkam and Kottarakkara municipalities. Kerala Congress (M) won the wards 1, 2, and 3 in the Pala municipality. N Venugopal, UDF's mayor aspirant in Kochi Municipal Corporation, lost by one vote.

LIVE UPDATES
A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 86 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are waiting for the early trends.

Counting is being held with adherence to a set of COVID-19 protocols. Postal votes polled by COVID-19 patients are being counted first.

The counting is being done at 244 centres across the state.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said that the elected members will take oath on December 21

