Kochi, Thrissur corpns to fall in LDF's kitty with the backing of UDF rebels

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is all set to come to power in Kochi and Thrissur corporations too as a few candidates who emerged victorious after rebelling against the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominees for the polls are set to back it.

Muslim League-rebel T K Ashraf, who won in Kochi, and Congress-rebel M K Varghese, who emerged victorious in Thrissur, have announced their support for the LDF.

The LDF has also ensured the support of another independent in Kochi.

Even though LDF could not secure a simple majority in the two corporations, it has the highest number of seats in the two councils.

Kochi total seats 74: LDF - 34, UDF - 31, NDA - 5 and Others - 1.

Thrissur total seats 55: LDF - 24, UDF - 23, NDA - 6 and Others - 1. Voting did not take place in one seat. Had the Congress rebel supported the UDF, the two fronts would have had equal numbers.

The LDF has already won three of the four other corporations in the state, but Kannur has gone to the UDF kitty.

Varkala, Mukkam civic bodies

In Varkala municipality the LDF has inched closer to power by seeking the support of two independents. The LDF and NDA secured 12 seats each, while the UDF bagged 7 seats in the 33-member council.

Mohammad Abdul Majeed, the Muslim League-rebel in Mukkam municipality, said he has not taken decision yet on extending support to the rival fronts. The LDF and the UDF won 15 seats each here, while the NDA bagged two in the 33-member municipality.

The BJP has decided not to support other fronts for the post of president/chairperson. However, the party is open to receiving support from others.