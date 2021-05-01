Health Minister Shailaja calls for utmost vigil on counting day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for Health K K Shailaja has called for maintaining utmost vigil against coronavirus on Sunday, the day on which votes for electing Assembly members will be counted.

Warning election officials, political workers and the members of the public against SARS-CoV-2 infected aerosols, she urged all involved in the counting process to wear double face masks, one over the other.

The minister’s warning came even as Kerala has been mulling to place high COVID-19-risk districts under lockdown.

Shailaja said the anti-COVID vaccine being administered now was efficient against the mutant variants of the virus detected in the State.

The High Court of Kerala, on Friday, directed the authorities concerned to ensure no crowding of people for four days from May 1 in connection with the counting, and to initiate stringent action against those violating the COVID-19 protocol. It also banned political parties from taking out victory processions.

Guidelines to be followed at counting centres:

• Do not touch the mask, or lower it while speaking to others.

• Maintain a distance of two metres from each other. Food, drinking water, pens, etc., should not be shared.

• It is better to wear gloves and face shields. Hands should be sanitized frequently. Keep masks on in washrooms.

Instructions to officials

• Disinfect counting centres on Saturday. Counting tables should be set at a safe distance from each other.

• Counting officials should wear gloves, double masks and face shields.

• On returning home, interact with family members only after taking a shower and soaking clothes in detergent