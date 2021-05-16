Here are the triple lockdown restrictions in Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown will come into effect in Malappuram and three other districts from Sunday midnight and remain in force till May 23.

The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the state.

Following are the additional restrictions imposed by Malappuram district administration:

• Public are allowed to travel only for emergency purposes like marriage, funeral or medical care.

• Children below 10 and people above 60 should stay inside homes. They are allowed to travel only in emergency situations.

• Those travelling to buy essential commodities must have ration card with them. Only one person from a house is allowed to travel for this purpose. Those who do not have ration card can approach rapid-response teams or ward-level committees for essentials.

• Holders of ration card number ending in odd numbers can go out for buying essentials on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while holders of cards ending with even numbers are allowed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

• Milk, newspaper, fish and meat distribution must be completed before 8am. However, milk booths/societies can collect dairy products in the morning till 8am and in the evening between 3pm and 5pm.

• Ration shop, shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries are allowed to open on all days except Sunday. All shops are to close by 2pm. However, people are advised to avail home-delivery service as much as possible.

• Wholesale vegetables shops are allowed to function from 3am till 7am.

• Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function on all days from 7am till 7pm. Only home delivery is allowed. Dine-in and takeaways are banned.

• Banks and insurance services can function with minimal staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. These establishments can function between 10am and 1pm only. Non-banking financial institutions will remain closed.

• Hospitals, medical treatment centres and medical stores, industries in health sector, medical labs, food processing industries and media are allowed to function adhering to COVID protocol.

• All those who travel through Malappuram district for essential purposes must have valid documents, including police pass. They are not allowed make unscheduled stops while inside the district.

• Transportation of goods and essentials are allowed.

• Offices and establishments allowed to open under essential services category can function with minimum staff adhering to COVID protocol. Heads of such institutions will be responsible to ensure effective implementation of COVID protocol.

• People who are allowed to travel under essential services category can travel with official ID cards.

• Harbours will remain closed. Fishing activities are prohibited in the district.

• Pre-monsoon cleaning drives can be conducted adhering to COVID protocol. Only five people will be allowed to do the works.

• All other statewide restrictions imposed on May 8 will continue.