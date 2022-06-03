Timely salary for KSRTC staff among offers in progress report of second Pinarayi Govt

Thiruvananthapuram: The employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation can take solace from the progress report on the first year of the the second Pinarayi Vijayan State Government as it offers to ensure timely payment of their salary and clearing of pending dues.



The government has assured implementation of pay revision and steps for implementing Sushil Khanna report on revival, modernisation and restructuring of the KSRTC, states the report.

The government will also repay the bank consortium loans till KSRTC becomes self-sustainable. Loans to the tune of Rs 6,650 crore were sanctioned to the KSRTC during the last five years.

At the same time the progress report says that a decision on taking up more projects through KIIFB assistance would be taken only on the basis of detailed evaluation. The projects already taken up under KIIFB would be completed within five months.

The report pointed out that the repayment of the loan was not the government's liability. The KIIFB has already put in place a mechanism which ensures repayment from the corporation’s income.

Other offers

In the IT sector, a 2 lakh square feet non-special economic zone has been constructed with Rs 105 crore KIIFB funds. At present work is progress for handing over the space to companies on lease provisions for setting off operations. The K-FON project is in the final phase, states the progress report.

The KIIFB has granted Rs 1,900 crore for the transgrid scheme in the power sector. During the tenure of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government 15,000 km of road has been modernised so far.

The high-range highway will be completed in a time-bound manner. Financial sanction has been received from KIIFB for construction of the 559.34 km road.

The report says that the development of the stretch of the west coast National Highway-66 passing through the State will be completed by 2025. The highway links Kanyakumari to Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The second Left Democratic Front Government led by Pinarayi Vijayan came to power on May 20, 2021.