Man found dead in flat near Infopark, murder suspected

A man was found dead inside a flat near the Infopark at Kakkanad near here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Malappuram-native Sajeev Krishnan. The body was reportedly found wrapped up in a bed-sheet.

His friends had contacted the caretaker of the flat as Sajeev had not responded to their calls. He was found dead after they inspected the flat.

The Infopark police that inspected the scene suspect it to be a case of murder.



Sajeev was staying with four others in the flat. It is understood that Sajeev's roommate, Arshad, a native of Kozhikode, is missing.

(to be updated)