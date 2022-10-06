Vadakkencherry bus accident: Fuming HC registers suo motu case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court filed a suo motu case in the incident where a speeding tourist bus rammed a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation super fast, killing nine people and injuring 40 at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad on Thursday.

The bus, which lost control after the crash and fell into a nearby swamp, was carrying students from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy.

A fuming court's action came after it watched the footage captured by students' parents moments before the tourist bus commenced its journey, which is now viral on social media.

Officials with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) came under severe criticism from the court. The officer responsible for the accident has been summoned by the court tomorrow.

"Who issued a fitness certificate for this tourist bus?" asked the court. On learning the bus used flashy lights and a sound system that had been banned, the court ordered the police and MVD to inspect the vehicle and submit a report at the earliest.

It further directed that any and all vehicles using prohibited horns or lights be impounded.

The action was taken by a Division bench comprising justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar.

The High Court had earlier passed an order banning vehicles, especially tourist buses, from using flashy lights as it posed a danger to other vehicles on the road. The departments concerned had also been directed to take strict action against violators.

The court called for the officer responsible after learning the order had not been implemented properly.