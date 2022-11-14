CPM to hold march to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM will hold a march to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday as part of its campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

About one lakh left activists is expected to participate in the march being organised with the avowed aim of protecting the higher education sector.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the demonstration.

The Raj Bhavan has intensified security measures though Governor Khan is currently out of the State.

Meanwhile, Minister P Rajeeve defended the Ordinance seeking to abolish the powers of Chancellor enshrined with the Governor.

“The state legislature has the right to decide on the Chancellor post. The Ordinance introduced by the State Government is in line with the Central laws,” he said.

It’s the government’s policy to bring in reformations in the higher education sector. The ordinance is only a part of that. More such changes are needed to reform the sector, the minister said.

He further expressed a hope that the Governor would carry out his constitutional duties when it comes to signing the Ordinance so as to make it a law.

The Ordinance seeking Governor's assent was handed over to the Raj Bhavan the other day.