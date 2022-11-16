Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

I've sent no letter of resignation to Rahul Gandhi: Sudhakaran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 03:35 PM IST
KPCC president K Sudhakaran addressing the audience at the meeting organised by Kannur DCC as part of Children's Day. Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president K Sudhakaran, MP, on Wednesday said the news spread by a section of the media that he has sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to resign as the state Congress president was baseless.

He also said the content of the letter being circulated on his behalf is a figment of the media's imagination. "We will investigate from where such a letter first emerged," he said.

For the past many days the media in Kerala has been spreading false news against him, he said. "It is suspected that some media outlets have an ulterior motive behind reporting such news without any verification," he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Referring to the Children's Day address, which had kicked up a controversy after Sudhakaran was alleged to have made pro-RSS remarks, the KPCC president said most of the hour-long speech was devoted to stressing the importance of secularism, the relevance of democratic values and the present-day need for protection of minorities.

"The purpose of the speech was to mobilise workers for the anti-fascist struggle. A controversy was created by glossing over all those messages and distorting the intent of his speech," Sudhakaran rued.

He said the latest row over the purported letter was a continuation of the earlier controversy.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.