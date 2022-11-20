Sudhakaran seeks probe into mysterious letter in his name

Thiruvananthapuram: The President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has approached the police seeking a probe into a letter that appeared in his name recently expressing willingness to give up his post in the wake of his comments regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.



K Sudhakaran has submitted an official petition to the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard.

He has also conveyed to the DGP his suspicion that attempts were being made to tarnish his image and destroy his political career by way of a letter he didn't write.

There have been rumours floating in Congress circles in Delhi that Sudhakaran had submitted a letter to former national chief of the party Rahul Gandhi, MP, expressing his willingness to step down as the KPCC president after a controversy arose over his remark on the RSS.

Sudhakaran has claimed he neither wrote such a letter nor submitted it through any intermediary.

Only the “contents” of the letter have become public. The development comes even as Sudhakaran is awaiting the nod from the party high command for a second term as the KPCC president.

Since the KPCC president has personally asked for an investigation, the probe could extend to party leaders.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran is planning to carry out a massive overhaul of his team.

He suspects that some of his aides had slipped up while preparing his speech which contained the remark that Nehru had compromised with communal fascist forces.

It is a “content team” that prepares notes for his speeches and manages his social media postings.

Though the team had removed the remark on right-wing ideologue Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, it somehow reached Sudhakaran’s hands.

He is also unhappy with some of the KPCC office-bearers whom he had considered trust-worthy hitherto.

Those close to him have advised Sudhakaran that he should exercise better judgement in not only speeches but also over his aides.