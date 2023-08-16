Fake degree case: Kerala varsity to take action against MSM College authorities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Syndicate of Kerala University has decided to take action against the authorities of MSM College, Kayamkulam, over the recent fake degree certificate scandal.

Former Student Federation of India (SFI) leader, Nikhil Thomas, had gained admission to the MCom course in the institution by producing a counterfeit degree certificate and mark list.

The action is to be taken against the Principal of the college, the head of the Department of Commerce, and the designated information officer.

As a preliminary step, the three persons will be served show-cause notices. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Dr Mohan Kunnummal, in which only nominated members took part.

The university had earlier demanded an explanation from the management of MSM College for granting admission to Nikhil despite being alerted of the suspicious documents.

Nikhil had gained admission to MSM College by producing a fake certificate in the name of Kalinga University in Odisha. The university had informed Kerala University that Nikhil was never a student of the institution and demanded action against him for forging the certificate.

The Kerala University Vice Chancellor has also ordered the revocation of the equivalency certificate submitted by Nikhil in the university in the name of Kalinga University.

The college management had revealed earlier that Nikhil was given admission on the recommendation of a senior member of the university Syndicate.