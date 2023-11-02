Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Road accidents surge in Kerala despite installation of cameras; minister's claim debunks

Our Correspondent
Published: November 02, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Representational image : Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The transport minister's and his department's claim of road accidents declining after the installation of cameras on the roads in Kerala was debunked in September too. As per the data released by the state Crime Records Bureau, there were 524 more accidents in this year's September compared to September 2022.

  •  September 2022: Total accidents - 3566, Injured – 4424, Deaths – 365
  •  September 2023: Total accidents - 4090, Injured – 4656, Deaths – 274

However, there has been a decrease in the number of deaths caused due to accidents. In the affidavit submitted by the state government in the Kerala High Court, it was pointed out that the number of road accidents had decreased in August compared to the same period last year.

RELATED ARTICLES

But the accidents have increased, as per the figures of the Crime Records Bureau. Subsequently, Transport Minister  Antony Raju explained that the government had handed over the figures that were available from the rapid software of the police.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.