Alappuzha man kills bedridden father for defecating on bed

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his 65-year-old bedridden father for defecating on the bed at Punnapra here. Police on Friday arrested Sebin Christian (26), the eldest son of Sebastian.

The accused committed the crime in a fit of rage after Sebastian defecated on the bed and refused to eat anything, police said, citing a preliminary probe.

Sebastian had been bedridden since a car accident that happened years ago and his wife died of cancer eight months ago. After his wife’s death, Sebastian's children had been taking care of him.

The murder came to light when the accused brought his father to the Vandanam Medical College on Wednesday, stating that Sebastian had sustained injuries after falling from the bed. While the victim was declared dead on arrival, a subsequent investigation confirmed it was murder.

“Sebin unleashed a violent attack on Sebastian, hitting the latter's head with a walker. Though Sebastian fell from the bed, the accused did not relent and continued to slap and kick him. When the victim screamed out of pain, Sebin stomped on his throat,” said a police officer.

The medical examination attributed the cause of death to fatal injuries to the head and neck. The investigation was carried out by a police team led by Laisad Muhammad, Punnapra Station House Officer.

The accused was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate at Ambalappuzha and remanded to custody. The police will move a petition seeking his custody for further investigation.