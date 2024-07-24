Nipah in Kerala: 16 people test negative today

Malappuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said that 16 people in the state have tested negative for the Nipah virus. All of them were in the low-risk category.

A total of 58 samples have tested negative to date, the minister said while attending an online review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate conference hall.

“Three people sought treatment on Wednesday. A total of 21 individuals are under observation in medical colleges in Manjeri and Kozhikode. Among them, 17 are on the contact list,” said Veena George.

The secondary contact list currently includes 472 people, with the recent addition of 12 individuals. Among them, 220 people are in the high-risk category.

“Today, health officials conducted a fever survey in 8,376 houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats, bringing the total number of houses surveyed so far to 26,431. The survey will be completed by Thursday,” the minister said. “Additionally, 224 people were given counselling,” she added.