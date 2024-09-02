Malayalam
Suspended IPS officer Sujith Das transferred, no fresh post given

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2024 11:34 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2024 11:36 PM IST
SP Sujith Das. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The suspended chief of Pathanamthitta District Police, Sujith Das S IPS, has been transferred. On Monday, a General Administration Department order urged him to report to the Director General of Police. He has yet to be assigned a new role.

The order comes in reaction to Nilambur MLA P V Anvar's recent revelations, which put Sujith Das in a spot. Anvar leaked a phone conversation with Sujith Das, in which the former Malappuram SP was heard pleading to withdraw a complaint in a tree-felling case in Malappuram.

The damning leak angered the state police, with DGP Ajitha Beegum saying it put the force in a bad light. MLA Anvar had claimed Sujith Das was playing to the tune of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, whose activities he likened to the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. “Sujith Das is headed to the Central jail,” MLA Anvar told media persons on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, V G Vinod Kumar IPS, SP of Special Investigation Unit-1, VACB, has been appointed District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta. 

