Ranji Trophy: Guest spinners deliver innings win for Kerala against UP

Jalaj Saxena came up with yet another brilliant bowling performance in the Ranji Trophy to help Kerala deliver a huge win over Uttar Pradesh.



The hosts crushed UP by an innings and 117 runs at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to post their second win of the campaign. Kerala's two other Ranji matches this season ended in draws due to rain.

The match in Thumba had also been threatened by rain, with the majority of the third day's action washed out. UP were 66/2 at stumps on the penultimate day, trailing by 167 runs.

But their resistance did not last long when play resumed on the final day. UP lost the remaining 8 wickets inside 20 overs in first session with off-spinner Saxena bagging 6/41 and left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate claimed three.

Kerala (15 points) are second in Group C standings behind Haryana (19) after four rounds. Kerala next play Haryana in Rohtak starting November 13.

Brief scores: UP 162 & 116 in 37.5 overs (Madhav Kaushik 36, Jalaj Saxena 6/41, Aditya Sarvate 3/15) lost to Kerala 395